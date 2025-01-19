Riversedge Advisors LLC Invests $828,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $319,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,039,000 after buying an additional 38,436 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BND stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
