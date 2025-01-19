Riversedge Advisors LLC Purchases 583 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,469,000 after buying an additional 1,451,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,157,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after purchasing an additional 735,613 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

