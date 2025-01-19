Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 137,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.02.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

