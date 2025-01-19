Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 700 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

