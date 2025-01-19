Romano Brothers AND Company Buys 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

