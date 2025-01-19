Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,260 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Target were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Target by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.23.

Shares of TGT opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

