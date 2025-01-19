Romano Brothers AND Company Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,394.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,353,000 after buying an additional 390,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after buying an additional 267,723 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,444,000 after acquiring an additional 267,013 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

