Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.31.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. OneMain has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $103,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,660. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,384 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,465,000 after buying an additional 270,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,412,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.