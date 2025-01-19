RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Services LLC

Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.7% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.87.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.