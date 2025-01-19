Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 7.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 117,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

