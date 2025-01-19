Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

