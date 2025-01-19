Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $532,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,611 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 32,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

