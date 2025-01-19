Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases 5,277 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $71.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

