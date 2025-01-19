Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.3% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,681,000 after purchasing an additional 277,818 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $434.16 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The company has a market cap of $497.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $547.58 and a 200-day moving average of $526.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

