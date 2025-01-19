Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,244 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock opened at $163.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRL shares. CLSA downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.