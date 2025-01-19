Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.97.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. The trade was a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

