Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 284,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,652,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 201,233 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

