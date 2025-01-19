Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

