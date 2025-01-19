Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $286,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123,823 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $519,066,000 after purchasing an additional 255,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.