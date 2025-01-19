Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335,328 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,282,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,692,000 after purchasing an additional 574,475 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,180,000 after purchasing an additional 287,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,066,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.