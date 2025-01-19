Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,182 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,824,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,400,000 after purchasing an additional 167,787 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,823 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,864,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,524,000 after buying an additional 111,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 1,821,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.21 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

