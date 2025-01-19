Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after buying an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,948,000 after buying an additional 297,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

