Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 169.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 536.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.