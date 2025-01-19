SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and traded as low as $8.90. SEGRO shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 1,772 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEGRO

SEGRO Trading Up 7.8 %

SEGRO Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.8 million square metres of space (116 million square feet) valued at £20.6 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.