Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 56,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 157,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Sernova Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

