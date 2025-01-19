Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Lifted by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.74 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

