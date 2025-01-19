Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Short Interest Up 6.9% in December

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE FOUR traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $114.13. 2,192,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,660. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.