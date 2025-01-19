Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$155.07 and traded as low as C$149.05. Shopify shares last traded at C$149.55, with a volume of 2,739,516 shares changing hands.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$100.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jessica Hertz sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.08, for a total transaction of C$829,193.57. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 4,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.19, for a total transaction of C$807,961.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,950. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

