Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expands By 11.8%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.76. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

