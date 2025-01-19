Short Interest in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Increases By 20.1%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 388,100 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.01. 90,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $106.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $1,108,223 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Woodmark by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

