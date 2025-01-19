Short Interest in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Decreases By 10.8%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.86. 105,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,426. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.30 million, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

