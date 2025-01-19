Short Interest in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expands By 19.5%

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,100 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CACI International Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:CACI traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.43. The company had a trading volume of 226,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,556. CACI International has a twelve month low of $326.60 and a twelve month high of $588.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.79.
CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 42.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in CACI International by 37.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
