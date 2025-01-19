Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Increases By 12.9%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,361.0 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

CCOEF remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Capcom has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.