Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Increases By 12.9%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,100 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,361.0 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
CCOEF remained flat at $21.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. Capcom has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.96.
Capcom Company Profile
