Short Interest in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expands By 21.0%

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 142,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 94.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 57,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 82,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

