Short Interest in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Rises By 7.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 369,300 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Celularity Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ CELU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 62,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter. Celularity had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 119.53%.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

