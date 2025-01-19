Short Interest in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Rises By 13.7%

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chijet Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.76. 537,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,327. Chijet Motor has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $747.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Chijet Motor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chijet Motor stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Chijet Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

