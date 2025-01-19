Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Decreases By 11.8%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coffee in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $3.66 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

