Short Interest in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Declines By 10.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,753 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 1,401,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,717. The stock has a market cap of $760.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

