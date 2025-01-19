Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Expands By 21.8%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Escalade Stock Up 1.6 %

Escalade stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Escalade by 301.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Escalade by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Escalade by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

