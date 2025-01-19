Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Expands By 21.8%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Escalade Stock Up 1.6 %
Escalade stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Escalade has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.
Escalade Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.83%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
About Escalade
Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.
