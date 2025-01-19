Short Interest in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Declines By 6.7%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 611,100 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 87,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 17,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $209,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,246,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,779,758.08. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,867,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,248,326.60. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,055 shares of company stock worth $1,977,541. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EverCommerce by 673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 281,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 161.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVCM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.