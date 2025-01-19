Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Increases By 15.6%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,368,900 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 15,887,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,524,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $6.10. 13,351,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 2.05. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.15.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal Home Loan Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

