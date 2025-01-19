Short Interest in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Expands By 18.6%

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Grail news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,681,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 483,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,233. Grail has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32.

GRAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Grail in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

