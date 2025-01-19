Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 12.7%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,046,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 6,928,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,511.6 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.69.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

