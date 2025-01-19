Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 12.7%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,046,300 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 6,928,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,511.6 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF remained flat at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88. Haidilao International has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.69.
Haidilao International Company Profile
