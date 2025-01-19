Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 6.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,638. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.