Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 6.5%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 124,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,638. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
