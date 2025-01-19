Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 18.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBTG remained flat at $22.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 383,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,348. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0798 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.