Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Grows By 18.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG remained flat at $22.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. 383,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,348. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.0798 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 194,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

