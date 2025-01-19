Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Rises By 15.2%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,601,400 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 2,259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,202.8 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.36.
Japan Post Company Profile
