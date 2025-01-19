Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.95 and traded as low as C$14.94. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.12, with a volume of 227,535 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

