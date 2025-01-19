Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $944,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Smith Salley Wealth Management cut its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 239.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $135.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

