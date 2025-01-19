Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 43,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 116,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Solid Power Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

