Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 302.84 ($3.68) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($3.95). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.95), with a volume of 16,358 shares trading hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 302.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of £178.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero provides industry-leading concrete-levelling equipment, training, education and support to customers in over 90 countries.

